PIA offers discount to ICCI members on flights

Islamabad: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Air Marshal (r) Arshad Malik on Monday said the airline was offering 10 percent discount to ICCI members and their immediate families on domestic and international flights.

The CEO visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) along with his team and inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president ICCI.

Addressing the business community Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA was now focusing on corporate customers for business generation and signing of MoU with ICCI was part of such efforts.

He said with the improvement in airline’s financials, PIA would consider offering up to 25 percent discount to ICCI members. He said the business community should facilitate PIA in improving its cargo business. He said PIA was ready to dedicate aircrafts for cargo flights if private sector supported it with more business volume.

He said PIA would soon start direct flight to Baku from Lahore and to Uzbekistan from March this year. Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA was a very challenging organization, but he was determined to address its challenges. He said PIA in the past was not given commercial sense, but now with the efforts of his professional team, PIA has been put back on track.