Birthday of Japanese emperor celebrated

Islamabad: The Japanese Embassy celebrated the 61st birthday of the country's 126th emperor, Naruhito, here on Monday. However, the usual reception for it was not held as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistani government and people for extending their messages of felicitation and good wishes for the emperor and his family.

He said since his accession to the throne on May 1, 2019, as the 126th Emperor of Japan, His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, stood as the symbol of Japan and of the unity of the people. "His Majesty and the imperial family facilitate the fostering of good relations with foreign countries including Pakistan." The ambassador said Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Her Majesty Empress Emerita Michiko, who were the parents of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, visited Pakistan as the then-Crown Prince and Princess in 1962.”