close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 23, 2021

Punjab Assembly meets today

National

A
APP
February 23, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on Tuesday (today) at 2 pm.

The 28th session of the 17th Assembly has been requisitioned by the opposition. According to the gazette notification, issued by the Assembly Secretariat here on Monday, the session was convened on a requisition by the opposition MPA Khalil Tahir Sandhu and submitted to Secretary PA Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The session is expected to be chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan