PTI members to vote for Gilani: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday claimed that that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members will vote for former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections.

”As far as the candidature of Yusuf Raza Gilani in upcoming Senate elections is concerned, the entire Niazi government is quivering as Yusuf Raza Gilani has protected the Constitution and democracy by sacrificing his position as prime minister,” said the PPP Secretary Information Shazia Atta Marri in response to Information Minister Shibli Faraz’s statement on Monday.

Shazia Marri said that the people rejected Imran Khan in by-elections in all four provinces of Pakistan. “Now, the PTI members will follow the people of all four provinces of Pakistan by voting for opposition candidates,” she said. “The PTI members will vote for Yosuf Raza Gilani because they know who Hafeez Shaikh represents,” Shazia Marri said.