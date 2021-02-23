Tribal elder killed in Bajaur blast

KHAR: A tribal elder was killed in a remote-controlled blast in Asbal Targhao area in Barang tehsil in Bajaur district here Monday, police sources said.

The sources said that the tribal elder, Malik Lal Said Jan, was going home from the bazaar when he was attacked with a remote-controlled blast. He was killed on the spot. The police launched investigations into the incident. There was no claim for responsibility. It may be mentioned that there has been a sharp rise in violence in the merged tribal districts.