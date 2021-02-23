Shifting of Tank bus terminal opposed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Tank Ittehad Organization on Monday took out a rally against the shifting of Tank Bus Terminal seven kilometre away from the city.

The protesters, including traders, shopkeepers, lawyers, political parties’ activists, civil society members and others from Tank criticized Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for shifting the bus terminal out of the city.The speakers said that thousands of people from Tank district visit Dera Ismail Khan in connection with their necessary works.