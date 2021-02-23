In search of education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Balnigwar is a small town in Balochistan which lacks quality education. It has only one high school which also lacks the basic facilities. As a result, students are forced to move from their hometown to other cities to continue their education.
The Balochistan government needs to look into this issue and provide education facilities to Balnigwar’s residents.
Imran Sattar
Turbat