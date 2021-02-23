Patient pensioners

In the 2020-2021 budget, the incumbent government didn’t approve any increment in the salaries of government employees and the pensions of retired employees. A couple of weeks ago, government employees staged a protest to demand a raise in their salaries. The government, however, used force to disperse the crowd of protesters. Later, it approved a 25 percent increase in the salaries of government employees. However, no decision was made for pensioners who have been finding it difficult to deal with rising inflation for many months now.

Employees of both public and private sectors have a right to annual increments. Without an annual increase in their salaries, employees struggle to make ends meet. The environment of low salaries and high inflation open doors for corruption and many people end up looking for illegal means to earn extra money. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every employee is earning a decent income.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi

*****

It was good to note that the federal government raised the salaries of government employees. The decision was followed by the protest that was staged in Islamabad by government employees. However, the government hasn’t clarified whether the pensions of retired employees will be increased. Retired employees also deserve an increase in their pensions.

When the PPP was in power, it approved a substantial increase in the salaries of government employees. However, it conveniently forgot about pensioners who find it difficult to manage their monthly expenses with their limited income.

It is so unfortunate to say that a person who retired from a prestigious government institution gets meagre income as pension which isn’t enough to pay rent and cover other essential expenses.

M Z Rifat

Lahore