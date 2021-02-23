The curse of cramming

It is an unfortunate fact that our country’s education system is based on cramming. Both teachers and parents encourage children to learn their lessons by cramming without questioning whether a child is able to grasp the concepts of a particular subject.

The education authorities need to bring the much-needed reforms to the education sector and promote skill-based education. Students must study creative art and other technical subjects at the school level. It is also the responsibility of the government to ensure that quality education in the country is affordable and that all citizens have access to it.

Amina Mohsin

Sahiwal