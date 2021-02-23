Remembering a brave man

Changing loyalties for personal interests has been an ordinary practice in Pakistani politics. There are a handful of politicians who dare to take a risk while playing in the ground. Senator Mushahidullah Khan, who passed away recently, was indeed one of those who took risks.

Whether it was the floor of parliament or a protest rally, Mushahidullah Khan spoke without any fear or pressure.

Coming from a middle-class background, Mushahidullah secured a notable status within the PML-N because of his talent, farsightedness and sincerity. Believing in a transparent democratic system in the country, he used to take a hard line on this issue.

Though Mushahidullah never shied away from offering sacrifices during the course of his political career, October 1999 proved to be quite challenging for him when a dictator toppled a democratic setup overnight, threw away the constitution and began arresting those who dared to defy him.

In those days, Mushahidullah Khan insisted on addressing a press conference and then taking to the streets to announce a coup against the government.

He was taken into custody while he was surrounded by a mammoth crowd of the party workers. During this commotion, his clothes were torn and he was severely beaten. Instead of opting for negotiations, Mushahidullah faced the wrath of the dictator by going behind bars and suffering torture with a smile.

Mushahidullah Khan was a trusted aide of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. When Nawaz Sharif decided to bring his daughter Maryam Nawaz into politics, he asked Mushahidullah to shift to Lahore to prepare her for politics. Sharif also preferred Mushahidullah’s opinion regarding the president’s slot in the party session for which he nominated Mamnoon Hussain’s name.

Mushahidullah was a seasoned politician who believed not only in constitutionalism, justice and rule of law but also for freedom of press and human rights.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, indeed, put the PML N on the track of resistance politics. However, the credit for that also goes to Mushahidullah Khan. I think his struggle for democracy will pave the way for especially his own party’s tight-lipped workers to openly speak against injustice.

Mushahidullah never allowed himself to be censored. To make his narrative most reasoned and convincing, he used to recite interesting poetry.

His death has caused an irreparable loss to parliament and especially to the PML-N at such a critical juncture.

The writer is a lecturer at Degree College Zhob and a columnist.

