Establishment is totally neutral: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gilani, who has been fielded as a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for the upcoming Senate elections from Islamabad, said on Monday he believed that the establishment was totally neutral.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. When asked if he believed that the establishment was distancing itself from Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Senate election drew nearer, Gilani said: “I am not Khan Sahib’s spokesperson…but it seems like the establishment is totally neutral.”

Former premier Gilani said he was getting positive response to his campaign for the Senate polls. He also denied rumours that he had made contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen whether telephonic or otherwise. He, however, added that Tareen was his relative and there was no need to ask him for support.

The PPP leader expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the Senate polls, saying the response to his nomination had been positive. He also thanked the PDM leadership for selecting him, saying his nomination had given respect to members of the parliament as the government was now ready to talk to MNAs and MPAs as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the government was worried due to contesting of Senate elections by former prime minister Gilani. “Gilani has served as speaker National Assembly and Prime Minister, and if he becomes the Senate chairman then it will be honour for all of us,” he said, adding: “As per my opinion Gilani enjoys support of 12 more members as compared to the government.” Maulana Fazl said there had been restlessness among the government ranks since the PPP’s announcement of fielding Gilani on a Senate seat from the capital. “Fear among the ranks of the government and the ruling party’s lack of trust in its members are evident.”

He also blasted the government over rocketing inflation, saying prices of essential commodities were going up every other day. PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ex-chairman Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and others were also present on the occasion.