Aneeq, Mehdi top World Archery Indoor Series in Pakistan

KARACHI: Sindh’s Syed Aneeq and Mehdi Hasan took first and second positions in Pakistan in World Archery Indoor Series (online).
World Archery Federation has released the results of the series held recently. According to the results, Syed Aneeq and Mehdi Hasan grabbed the first and second positions in Pakistan. Sindh’s 40 archers represented Pakistan in this event.