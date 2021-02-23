Prince Philip doing ‘OK’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Prince William said on Monday that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip is doing “OK” after spending nearly a week in hospital. Questioned by journalists while visiting a vaccination centre in eastern England, second-in-line to the throne William, 38, said: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.” He then gave a wink.