Greek govt under fire

ATHENS: Greece’s conservative government on Monday vowed to promote a new ethics code as it came under flak after one of its top theatre appointees was arrested on rape allegations. “The country needs ethics codes, a framework to prevent any form of abuse,” government deputy spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters.