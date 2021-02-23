Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: Boeing confirmed Monday that dozens of its 777 aircraft were grounded worldwide, while Britain announced a temporary ban on those jets following a weekend scare involving a United Airlines plane in Colorado. The incident on the flight out of Denver -- which quickly returned to the airport after part of the engine caught fire and broke off -- prompted United and other airlines to ground the planes with the same Pratt & Whitney engine.