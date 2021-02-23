Queen to send TV message hours before Harry’s tell-all interview

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Queen Elizabeth II will appear on television to celebrate the Commonwealth on March 7 -- the same day as her grandson Harry’s eagerly-anticipated but controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey will air.
She will share her annual message to mark Commonwealth Day, which is on March 8 this year, in a special programme on BBC One that will replace the usual annual service, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.