Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup from today

LAHORE: The 14-goal Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021, the oldest event of Pakistan polo, will swing into action on Tuesday (today) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik has revealed that as many as seven teams will vie for the top honours in this historical event. The participating teams are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Remounts, Colony/FG Polo and Diamond Paints. Pool B comprises Barry’s, Newage/Jubilee Life, BN and DS Polo/ASC.

Remounts will vie against Colony/FG Polo in the opening match at 2pm. Barry’s will clash against Newage/Jubilee Life at 3pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday (February 28).