Lahore mas-wrestling teams selected

LAHORE: Lahore division men and women teams have been selected for participation in the 4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship. The championship will be held on February 27-28 at Sports Board Punjab Gymnasium in collaboration with SBP.

The trials for Lahore Division Mas-Wrestling Team selction were held at National Weightlifting Club near Punjab Football Stadium. The trials were conducted by Aqeel Javed Butt, President Lahore Division Mas- Wrestling Association), M. Nabeel (Assistant Director Sports Punjab University), Shahzaib Nawaz (National Refree) and Salman Aqeel (international gold medalist).

The men team comprises 60kg Saad Shah Bukhari, 70 kg M. Ali, 80kg M. Zubair, 90kg Daniyal Aziz Khan, 105 kg Bashart Ali, 125kg Ahmad Aziz and their coach will be Salman Aqeel.

The women team comprises -55kg Suman Saeed, 65kg Amna Baber, 75kg Raheela, 85kg Bakhtawer Ali, 85kg Amna Khan. Woman coach is Miss Shahzadi Nazar while Manager is Shahzaib Nawaz.