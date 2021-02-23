PHF's Talent Hunt Training Camp begins

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation's "Talent Hunt Training Camp" has started here at the National Hockey Stadium.

On the first day of the camp, Secretary General Olympian Asif Bajwa and Chairman Selection Committee Olympian Manzoor Hussain Junior highlighted the aims and objectives of the camp and provided tips to the players.

A statement issued by Bajwa said 22 player have been invited for the "Talent Hunt Training Camp" being organised under the supervision of National Hockey Team Head Coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid.

Ajmal Khan Lodhi and Zaheer Ahmed Babar will also be coaching the trainees. The COVID-19 SOPs have been taken full care of in the camp.

The players are: Hassan Amin (Multan), Hassan Khan (KP) Mohammad Bakar (Gojra), Zeeshan Bukhari (Sui Gas), Khalil Ahmed (Punjab), Ismail Khan (KP), Qaiser Khan (KP), Adnan Baloch (Sindh), Mohammad Haseeb (Punjab), Mohsin Khan (Punjab), Anis (Gojra), Hammad Ali (Punjab), Abdul Basit (Quetta), Danish Shah (Army), Usman Ghani (WAPDA), Aleem Usman (WAPDA), Sultan Mahmood (Karachi), Hammad Ayaz (Karachi) , Daniel (KP), Hamad Ali (Navy), Mohsin Sabir (Navy), Obaidullah Bhutto (Sindh).