Gregory delighted with all-round show

KARACHI: English all-rounder Lewis Gregory crafted a fine three-wicket win for Islamabad United through his all-round show in their opener of the HBL PSL 2021 against Multan Sultans on Sunday night. Gregory picked two wickets and then hit a match-winning 49 not out to take his side home after a crunch fight.

When Islamabad needed 20 from the last two overs, Gregory hit Sohail Tanvir for three fours and one six in the second-last over which fetched 19 runs. And that did the work for United. Gregory was happy with the fantastic all-round performance.

“It was a pretty all-round day today with both bat and ball and we hope a few more come,” Gregory said after the match. “It was very nice to contribute in any form and the win is very nice,” said Gregory, who built his innings smartly and found some gaps which helped his team’s cause.

He said a win in the start would boost the confidence of the unit. “Yes, absolutely, it’s great to have a win on board upfront. Hopefully it can build a lot of confidence from now,” Gregory said.

“Absolutely we had to win and today was a fantastic start. I am trying to contribute in winning games in whatever way it comes,” he said. He said that their bowlers bowled tightly. “We bowled fantastically well to keep them in control and did not let them go deep and in run-chase too we tried to keep it solid and I myself went out and took it deep, a few boundaries scored and the quick outfield also helped,” Gregory said.

He said that he knew about Sohail Tanvir’s skills as a destructive bowler of death overs. “I had played with Sohail for Somerset many many years ago and remember that. He was on target. There was a relatively short leg-side boundary and I managed finding gaps a few times and luckily it worked,” said the all-rounder.