Tue Feb 23, 2021
February 23, 2021

In search of education

Newspost

 
Balnigwar is a small town in Balochistan which lacks quality education. It has only one high school which also lacks the basic facilities. As a result, students are forced to move from their hometown to other cities to continue their education.

The Balochistan government needs to look into this issue and provide education facilities to Balnigwar’s residents.

Imran Sattar

Turbat

