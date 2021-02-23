Back to work

The outbreak of the deadly virus forced every government to impose a strict lockdown in its country to save the lives of the people. Pakistan witnessed the Covid-19 pandemic-induced economic fallout in the last quarter of the financial year 2019-2020. Many companies asked their employees to work from home to ensure the smooth operation of businesses. This option was workable for a limited period of time. Now when there has been a considerable decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and the country has started its vaccination programmes, there is no reason for companies to force their employees to continue working from home. For companies, the work-from-home model is a great way to reduce operating costs.

Every company should realise that a home can never be a substitute of workplace. An employee’s productivity increases when s/he is at the workplace. The companies should ask their employees to attend offices and ensure that everyone follows SOPs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad