Back to work

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The outbreak of the deadly virus forced every government to impose a strict lockdown in its country to save the lives of the people. Pakistan witnessed the Covid-19 pandemic-induced economic fallout in the last quarter of the financial year 2019-2020. Many companies asked their employees to work from home to ensure the smooth operation of businesses. This option was workable for a limited period of time. Now when there has been a considerable decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and the country has started its vaccination programmes, there is no reason for companies to force their employees to continue working from home. For companies, the work-from-home model is a great way to reduce operating costs.
Every company should realise that a home can never be a substitute of workplace. An employee’s productivity increases when s/he is at the workplace. The companies should ask their employees to attend offices and ensure that everyone follows SOPs.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad