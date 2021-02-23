Tearful goodbyes

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Pakistan’s finest and exceptional mountaineer, is no more with us. In a press conference held by his son, Sajid Sadpara, the death of Ali – and his two companions – was officially announced. Ever since the authorities received the news that the three mountaineers were missing, they launched the most dangerous and difficult search operation. The Pakistan army along with the local authorities used state-of-the-art equipment and the latest satellite-based technology to locate the mountaineers. Unfortunately, the search operations – that went on for days – had to be called off. Today, every Pakistani feels the pain of losing the country’s finest son and stands with the Sadpara family. The country’s prominent singer Abrar Ul Haq has announced to establish a school in Ali Sadpara’s native village in loving memory of the mountaineer. Sajid Sadpara has also vowed to continue his father’s mission. In this moment of grief, the entire nation stands with the bereaved families of the three mountaineers.

Basharat Hussain

Skardu