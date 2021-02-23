close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

Aneeq, Mehdi top World Archery Indoor Series in Pakistan

Sports

KARACHI: Sindh’s Syed Aneeq and Mehdi Hasan took first and second positions in Pakistan in World Archery Indoor Series (online).

World Archery Federation has released the results of the series held recently. According to the results, Syed Aneeq and Mehdi Hasan grabbed the first and second positions in Pakistan. Sindh’s 40 archers represented Pakistan in this event.

