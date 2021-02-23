Steyn is here to bolster Gladiators

KARACHI: South African seasoned pacer Dale Steyn arrived here on Monday (today) to join Quetta Gladiators who lost their HBL PSL 2021 opener against holders Karachi Kings the other day here at National Stadium.

“Steyn has arrived and will be available for selection after completing his quarantine period,” a Gladiators spokesman said on Monday. Steyn’s joining the former champions will add experience to the Gladiators pace battery which carries Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari and Naseem Shah. Steyn was Gladiators pick in the supplementary category.