Gold rates rise Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs400/tola to Rs110,750/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs343 to Rs94,950, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates increased $14 to $1,798/ounce. Similarly, silver rates rose Rs20 to Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also increased Rs12.15 to Rs1,200.27, it added.