France’s Dupont out of Scotland Six Nations game

PARIS: France scrum half Antoine Dupont was on Sunday omitted from the squad to face Scotland in the Six Nations as Covid-19 cases continued to multiply in the camp.

Dupont, who tested positive on Friday, was left off the list of 31 players for next Sunday’s game in Paris.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) also said that hooker Julien Marchand and centre Arthur Vincent had tested positive on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the squad to nine, including coach Fabien Galthie.

Dupont, the Six Nations player of the season last year, is reportedly asymptomatic and could, in theory, have observed a seven-day quarantine and returned for the game next Sunday at Stade de France. The French government is increasing the length of quarantine to 10 days from Monday.

Marchand and Vincent were also dropped from the 31 as were prop Mohamed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere who tested positive on Friday.

The FFR said on Saturday that two other potential squad members, lock Swan Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros, both of Toulon, had been in contact with known positive coronavirus cases at their club.

France are top of the Six Nations table after victories against Italy and Ireland. Dupont was named player of the second round for his performance in the 15-13 win in Dublin on February 14.