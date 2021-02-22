Son complains no senior police official offered condolences

LANDIKOTAL: The son of a late police officer on Sunday said that his father died of Covid-19 in the line of duty but none of the high-ranking police officials bothered to visit his family for offering condolences.

Talking to The News, Najeebullah Afridi, the elder son of Sub-Inspector Wilayat Shah Afridi, said that his father was performing duty at a sensitive police checkpost in Landikotal where he got infected with Covid-19 three weeks ago.

He said he was on duty but his health condition worsened.

Najeebullah Afridi said his father was admitted to a hospital in Peshawar

where he breathed his last. He added that his father was the lone breadwinner of his family.

“It hurt my family members that none of the senior officers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police bothered to visit us to condole the death of my father,” he complained.

He asked Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to provide moral and financial assistance to his family at this critical time.

He threatened to observe a hunger strike and a protest sit-in outside the IGP’s office in Peshawar if his family was not duly compensated.