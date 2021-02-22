103 Punjab cops reshuffled

LAHORE: The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of 103 police officers including recently promoted inspectors.

At least 90 inspectors, promoted as DSPs,

were posted in various districts of the province. Services of officers were also placed at the disposal of Addl IGP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)

Punjab, DIG Traffic Punjab, Commandant PC Farooqabad, Addl IGP South Punjab and Addl IGP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Punjab.