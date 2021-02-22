CM completes meetings to resolve public issues

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has completed the second round of region-wise meetings where the implementation status of the decisions taken in the first round for resolving public issues was reviewed.

An official handout said the MPAs expressed satisfaction at the response by the government departments to resolve public issues and ensure progress on developmental schemes in constituencies.

They termed such meetings an effective forum for resolving public issues.

Chairing the second round of meetings, Mahmood Khan directed all the divisional and district administrations of the province to hold the monthly meetings with the relevant MPAs at the divisional and district level on a regular basis to resolve the local issues of the elected representatives and submit reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The chief minister directed the administrative secretaries to give priority to the region-wise meetings, take steps to implement the decisions taken there and submit reports in the next meetings.