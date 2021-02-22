Masses have rejected incompetent PTI govt in by-polls: Hina

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt in a statement Sunday said the masses have rejected the incompetent PTI government in the recent by-polls.

She said rising inflation, unemployment, economic collapse, foreign policy failures and the internal and external situation of the country was at its worst during the PTI regime. The defeat of government in by-polls also proved the fact that people have accepted the narrative of the PML-N and the PDM that respect should be given to vote.

“Social media is buzzing with the videos and pictures of the government machinery and PTI’s leaders trying to steal vote,” she said, adding the ECP also admitted rigging in by-polls.