Mon Feb 22, 2021
Bureau report
February 22, 2021

Obituary

National

Bureau report
February 22, 2021

PESHAWAR: Mazhar Ali, the younger brother of Gandhara Hindko Board General Secretary Muhammad Ziauddin, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Sain Ahmad Ali Children Park in Gulbahar No 2 and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard on the Said Hassan Peer Road.

People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased. He was also the brother of Tariq Ahmad, Azhar Hussain and son-in-law of Professor Dr Anwaar Faazil Chishti.

Qul for the deceased would be offered on Tuesday at the family residence, located in Street No 15, Gulbahar No 2, Peshawar city.

