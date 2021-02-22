Tank admin reclaims 7 kanals land

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TANK: District administration on Sunday reclaimed seven kanals state land worth millions of rupees during an operation against encroachments.
The operation was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf along with tehsil administration and police officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Yousuf said the district administration had launched the operation on the directives of the deputy commissioner to retrieve government land.