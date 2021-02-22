close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Tank admin reclaims 7 kanals land

National

February 22, 2021

TANK: District administration on Sunday reclaimed seven kanals state land worth millions of rupees during an operation against encroachments.

The operation was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf along with tehsil administration and police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Yousuf said the district administration had launched the operation on the directives of the deputy commissioner to retrieve government land.

