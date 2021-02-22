PPP leader says govt has made Senate election controversial

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and former provincial minister Rahimdad Khan on Sunday said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had made the Senate election controversial by going to the Supreme Court and submitting a privilege motion in the parliament.

“There is a simple methodology in the Constitution for Senate election but the selected prime minister is so panic that his government has, on one hand, approached the apex court and submitted a privilege motion in the parliament on the other,” the PPP leader told media at the residence of Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the victorious candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on PK-63 by-election in Nowshera.

Fazal Maula Chattan, Munir Khattak, Saud Paracha, Salim Khokar and others were also present.

The crushing defeat in the by-election in Sindh, Balochistan and KP was a glaring example that PTI had lost the confidence of the people and they wanted to get rid of the incapable rulers as soon as possible. “This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of essential commodities, medicines and unemployment have multiplied the plights of the poor,” Rahimdad said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire had miserably failed to overcome challenges, adding that the country was now faced with a number crises, including executive, financial and constitutional. He said the leaders of political parties could not be intimidated by declaring them traitors and agents of foreign agencies.

He lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on his pledges he made during the election and betraying the people. He criticised the government for filing baseless cases against political workers.