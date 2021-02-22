Transporters threaten wheel-jam strike

DAGGAR: The All Goods Transport Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday staged a protest demonstration at Swari Adda in Buner against the officials of the Traffic Police, Motorway Police and Excise and Taxation department officials for harassing the transporters.

The transporters said that they would be left with the only option to observe a wheel-jam strike if the Traffic Police, Motorway Police and Excise and Taxation department officials did not stop harassing them.

They said that truck drivers were issued heavy tickets without any justification.

Earlier, the office-bearers of the association held a meeting wherein they expressed their reservations and shed light on the problems being faced by the truckers.

The office-bearers of the association, including Syed Ahmad Shah, Rahmanzada, Rahimdad, Hidayat Noor, Liaqat Khan and others attended the meeting.