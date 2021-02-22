Over 2m saplings planted in Mansehra, says official

MANSEHRA: District administration has achieved a target of planting more than 2 million saplings with the support of civil society, traders, tourists, and schoolchildren.

“With the grace of Almighty Allah, we have achieved almost our entire target set for the district administration during the ongoing tree plantations drive but it became possible with the support of civil society,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told a ceremony, held in connection with tree plantation in Pagla area on Sunday.

The deputy commissioner said that though the forest department would plant over 6 million saplings during the ongoing drive, the district administration had fixed a target of 2.2 million saplings, which had been almost achieved.

“There has been such an overwhelming response from the civil society that even if I had fixed a target of 4.4 million saplings, I would have achieved it,” he added.

He said that his strategy was involvement of the civil society, schoolchildren, nongovernmental organisations, tourists and other segments of society in the campaign.