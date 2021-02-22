PNCA plans to hold arts, crafts bazar from Feb 28

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start a colourful and entertaining arts and craft bazar on every Sunday from February 28.

The Bazar titled ‘Sunday k Sunday’ aims to promote opportunities for women artisans, to revive craft and to create livelihood for the hundred or skilled women artisans in country.

An official of PNCA told APP that this is the best opportunity for you to support your local artists, get gifts for your family and friends and enjoy yourself.

PNCA will be featuring different styles of crafts to promote the traditional embroideries exquisite hand made products of Pakistan.

There is dire need to promote women artisans as they are playing an important role to maintain the identity of cultural heritage of Pakistan and keeping alive the dying crafts for the coming generations, he added. He said that by displaying their unique collection of intricate hand embroideries would really encourage their work and boost their morale.

He said, “This is part of PNCA’s post-COVID strategy adding that they still will be careful and follow the SOPs but will also enjoy ourselves in open-air market in the front lawn of the Council.”