Lady golfers spread the word about breast cancer

Islamabad : More than 65 players including ladies and children converged at the Margalla Green Golf Club here Sunday to participate in a golf match arranged as part of the breast cancer awareness programme, with First Lady Samina Alvi as the chief guest.

Organized by Shifa International Hospital and Shifa Foundation, the event featured matches in five categories. The golfers were dressed in pink to create awareness about breast cancer—one of the leading causes of death in women. Free mammography coupons were offered to participants to highlight the importance of screening for early detection of breast cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Samina Alvi lauded the organizers for holding the event and urged all women to be cautious about any initial abnormality and complications. She advised women above 40 years of age to get a mammography done once a year for early detection of abnormalities. Samina, who is leading the breast cancer awareness campaign in the country, distributed the prizes among winners and souvenir shields among the chief organizers.

Dr. Manzoor H. Qazi, Chief Executive Officer of SIH and Chairman of Shifa Foundation said, breast cancer is the most common cancer in Pakistan; one in nine women are at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime. “Shifa Foundation and SIH have been supporting underprivileged women communities by providing breast cancer screening, diagnostic, and treatment facilities,” he said.

Taimoor Shah, Chief Operating Officer of SIH said that the aim of the match was to empower women in the fight against cancer and encourage all women to get screened for breast cancer. “Such activities are helpful to spread breast cancer awareness messages by word of mouth with the involvement of influencers and stakeholders,” he said.

Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, Medical Director at SIH, highlighted the importance of breast cancer awareness because taboos associated with regular screening and breast examination lead to delayed diagnosis. “Women might thus ignore the initial abnormality, which can otherwise be cured,” he feared. Dr. Zeeshan informed that SIH has a specialized Breast Clinic, where a multidisciplinary team of professionals provides personalized care, offering effective options for diagnosis and treatment under one roof.