Aqil optimistic of getting KP’s share in SA Games events

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) President Aqil Shah has expressed his optimism about getting a reasonable share from the 14th South Asian Games events, stressing that the KPOA as well as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have served Pakistan sports in testing times so both deserve a role to play when it comes to organising Games.

Talking to ‘The News’, Aqil said he had already forwarded a request to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to select KP cities as the venues for the events of Games.

“We have rendered services for promotion of Pakistan sports in testing times. When there was an urgency to host major sports events, we came forward to offer our venues. We have hosted two National Games and as many Quaid-e-Azam Games on very short notices. The KP Olympic Association was fully supported by the provincial government and due to this backing these events turned out to be a real success.”

Aqil added that there was no harm in making Lahore as center of the Games.

“We want to host a few events from around 28 games of the mega event.”

He also lauded the quality of venues in KP. “We have some of the best venues offering international standard facilities. Secondly, the people of KP know how to welcome foreign guests.”

Aqil also praised the POA for convening federations’ meeting to get their point of view.

“The POA’s General Council meeting has set the things rolling as far as preparation of the Games is concerned. Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan has taken all the federations’ officials into confidence regarding the Games’ preparation as well as the decision to establish steering committee.”

He also urged the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination to establish Games Secretariat so that the infrastructure development work could get underway. “It is indeed a welcoming news that the government has earmarked a huge amount for the infrastructure development. Early completion of the venues would help start the pre-Games events.”