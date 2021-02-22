Fawad’s name inscribed on honour board at NSK

KARACHI: Fawad Alam last month in his first Test at his hometown in Karachi against South Africa slammed a fighting 109 which eventually enabled Pakistan to beat South Africa by seven wickets to take 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Following the feat, Fawad Alam’s name also was penned down on the honour board installed here at the National Stadium. When asked how he feels that his name has been penned down on the honour board, Fawad said: “It is something inexplicable,” the left-handed batsman told reporters here.

“It’s a proud moment when you play for your country and perform and through your performance your team wins. So it’s always a great moment, Fawad said.

Fawad got the world’s attention through his superb performance at home series. Fawad came to bat in the Karachi Test when Pakistan were reduced to 27-4 in response to South Africa’s first innings total of 220. However he stayed at the crease and created a super knock which enabled Pakistan to pile-up 378 and took a substantial lead.

Responding to a question whether he would love to play in PSL, Fawad said that if it was in his fate then he would also play PSL.

He said that good batting tracks for the PSL-6 have been prepared, adding, big scores would be seen once the participating sides get adjusted as they are playing after a long gap.