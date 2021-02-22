Northern, Central Punjab to lock horns in U16 final

RAWALPINDI: Northern will take on Central Punjab in the final of the Under-16 National One-day Tournament tomorrow (Tuesday) following their victories in the last leg of matches played on Sunday.

Both the teams won four of their five matches and were tied at eight points with Northern topping the ladder with better net run-rate.

At Ayub Park Ground, Momin Qamar’s 4-30 played a vital role in helping his team bowl out Sindh for 171 after Central Punjab captain Azan Awais decided to field after winning the toss. Pacers Ibtisam Rehman and Awais Ali took two wickets each.

Hassan top-scored with 48, while Abdul Rehman made 32. Opener Saad Baig made 39 off 57.

Azan led his team’s run-chase from the front as he posted an unbeaten 89. He stitched a solid 119-run stand for the first wicket with Musa Azeem (48). Ubaid Shahid was not out on 28.

At Rawal Ground, Northern chased down 153-run target in 37.4 overs thanks to Shamyl’s 73-ball 60. The chase was even made interesting by slow left-armers Moheer Saeed and Mustaqeem Faisal who took 3-45 and 2-31, respectively.

Northern’s Iftikhar Ahmed took 3-31, while Amir Hassan, Mohammad Ibraheem Sultan, and Ihsan Ullah took two wickets each. Sameer Minhas scored 39 off 59. Southern Punjab were bowled out in 38.4 overs.

At Pindi Stadium, Shahzaib Khan smashed eight fours in his 135-ball 105 and helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa post an imposing 241-4 in 45 overs against Balochistan. The opener stitched a 91-run stand with Mohammad Salman (32). Khubaib Khalil and Riaz Ullah made 27 and 33.

Balochistan managed 177-9 following a middle-order collapse which left them reeling at 78-5 after openers Duniya Khan (40) and Ikram Ullah (20) put a 52-run partnership for the first wicket.

Sajjad Khan made a half-century as he scored 53. Mohammad Irfan took 3-13 while Mohammad Tahir accounted for two batsmen.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab bt Sindh by nine wickets: Sindh 171 all out, 43.5 overs (Hassan Iqbal 48, Saad Baig 39, Abdul Rehman 32; Momin Qamar 4-30, Ibtisam Rehman 2-22, Awais Ali 2-26). Central Punjab 172-1, 39.5 overs (Azam Awais 89 not out, Musa Azeem 48, Obaid Shahid 28 not out).

Northern beat Southern Punjab by two wickets: Southern Punjab 152 all out, 38.4 overs (Sameer Minhas 39, Alamzaib Khan 26; Iftikhar Ahmed 3-31, Mohammad Ibraheem Sultan 2-22, Amir Hassan 2-29, Ihsan Ullah 2-36). Northern 155-8, 37.4 overs (Shamyl Husain 60, Hammad Rafiq 29; Moheer Saeed 3-45, Mustaqeem Faisal 2-31).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by 64 runs: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 241-4, 45 overs (Shahzaib Khan 105 not out, Riaz Ullah 33 not out, Mohammad Salman 32, Khubaib Khalil 27). Balochistan 177-9, 45 overs (Sajjad Ali 53, Duniya Khan 40, Anwar Shah 28, Ikram Ullah 20; Mohammad Irfan 3-13, Mohammad Tahir 2-19).