Mon Feb 22, 2021
AFP
February 22, 2021

Libyan minister survives attack

AFP
February 22, 2021

TRIPOLI: The powerful interior minister of Libya’s unity government survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, an aide said, sparking fears of resurgent violence despite UN-led peace efforts. Fathi Bashagha’s convoy “was fired on from an armoured car while he was on the highway” near the capital Tripoli, seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA), a member of his inner circle said.

