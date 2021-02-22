close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
AFP
February 22, 2021

Multimillion-dollar yacht sinks

World

KUALA LUMPUR: A multimillion-dollar sailing yacht that once belonged to French tycoon Bernard Tapie has sunk off the coast of Malaysia, an official confirmed on Sunday, after it caught fire a few days ago. Malaysia’s coastguard said the 75-metre Phocea sank near the holiday island of Langkawi early on Friday morning, a day after a blaze engulfed the four-masted yacht.

