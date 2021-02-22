close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
AFP
February 22, 2021

Pro-UK party in N Ireland files legal bid to scrap Brexit protocol

World

AFP
February 22, 2021

LONDON: Northern Ireland’s leading pro-UK party said on Sunday it was seeking a judicial review of a Brexit protocol agreed by London and Brussels that has disrupted trade and triggered some food shortages in the restive province.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it wanted courts to declare the Northern Ireland Protocol incompatible with the 1800 Act of Union which merged the kingdoms of Britain and Ireland, and with the 1998 Good Friday Belfast Agreement, which ended three decades of political unrest in the territory.

