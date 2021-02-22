US attorney

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: US President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee pledged on Sunday to depoliticize the Justice Department and to vigorously prosecute the Donald Trump supporters who attacked the US Capitol. In testimony prepared for his confirmation hearing on Monday and Tuesday, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland indicated he wants to remove the taint of political interference left on the department by Trump.