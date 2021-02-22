Seven Nigerian mly personnel die in plane crash

ABUJA: Seven people on board a military aircraft died in a crash on Sunday near Nigeria’s capital Abuja, the country’s airforce spokesman said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown but officials said the pilot had reported an engine failure. “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure,” spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement.