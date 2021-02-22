Cyprus urged to help save cattle stranded on ship

NICOSIA: Cyprus’ Animal Party urged the Cypriot government on Sunday to intervene and rescue hundreds of sick cattle on a ship anchored off the island’s northern coast. The party said the shipment of animals loaded in Spain in December had ended up off the Turkish-held north of the island because no country would receive them. It called on the Republic of Cyprus government to use “all appropriate means” to rescue the sick animals that have been in limbo for two months without a destination.