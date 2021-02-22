close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
AFP
February 22, 2021

Cyprus urged to help save cattle stranded on ship

World

NICOSIA: Cyprus’ Animal Party urged the Cypriot government on Sunday to intervene and rescue hundreds of sick cattle on a ship anchored off the island’s northern coast. The party said the shipment of animals loaded in Spain in December had ended up off the Turkish-held north of the island because no country would receive them. It called on the Republic of Cyprus government to use “all appropriate means” to rescue the sick animals that have been in limbo for two months without a destination.

