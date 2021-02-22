Harrowing video of kids after Kabul attack

KABUL: A gruesome video of a Kabul blast site Sunday, showing bloodied children standing over an unconscious woman, quickly went viral and sparked fresh outrage in an already war-weary Afghanistan. At least two people were killed and five others wounded in the explosion, which appeared to target security forces in the Afghan capital, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. The video, taken in the immediate aftermath, showed bodies bloodied and blackened lying on the asphalt, while two small children can be seen crying over an unconscious woman. The two children — one of them covered in blood — can be heard screaming.