India, China ‘disengage’ troops

NEW DELHI: India said Sunday that its troops, along with their Chinese counterparts, had completed a pullback from a disputed part of their Himalayan border after months of heightened tensions.
The nuclear-armed neighbours fought a border war in 1962 and have long accused each other of seeking to cross their frontier - which has never been properly agreed - in India’s Ladakh region, just opposite Tibet.
The latest flare-up turned deadly in mid-June last year when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a border battle in the strategically important Galwan river valley in Ladakh. Beijing Friday said four of its soldiers had died in the clash, its first confirmation of Chinese fatalities.