Another two deaths due to COVID-19, 146 test positive

Rawalpindi: Another two confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 146 more patients have been tested positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi showing the number of patients being tested positive from the region is significantly higher as compared to other parts of the country.

It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases is on a continuous rise for the last two weeks or so and many experts are saying that it is so because of reopening of educational institutions in the region.

In the last week of January this year, weekly positivity rate had dropped down to 1.4 per cent in the region that has once again showing a tremendous rise.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity in the federal capital is on the rise as the positivity from 2.1 per cent recorded in the previous week has shot up to 2.69 per cent in the last week.

He said the positivity on a day in the last week even went up to 3.5 per cent. We may see increase in number of cases in the coming weeks, he said.

The total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 56,276 of which 1,110 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that the virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 488 patients from the federal capital have already died of the disease.

The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 43,402 as another 120 patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 41,279 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 1,635 after addition of 44 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, after two COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 622.

Another 26 patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 12,874 of which 12,015 patients have recovered.

According to district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 49 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 188 patients were in home isolation in the district on Sunday.